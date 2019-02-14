The Undertaker Signs To Appear At Starrcast During AEW Double Or Nothing Weekend In Vegas

The Undertaker has signed on for a significant non-WWE appearance this spring, according to Sports Illustrated.

Taker has reportedly signed a deal to appear at the Starrcast II wrestling convention in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 25. This is the same date of All Elite Wrestling’s Double Or Nothing event, and the convention is somewhat affiliated with AEW, but not an official AEW event.

Starrcast founder Conrad Thompson spoke to SI and said the convention is for all wrestling fans.

“I know people might assume this is an AEW event, but that is not true. We have wrestlers appearing from every promotion from all over the world, and Starrcast isn’t just for All Elite Wrestling fans, it’s for all wrestling fans,” Thompson said. “The Undertaker is synonymous with wrestling and generations of wrestling fans have grown up with The Undertaker. We wanted to bring something unique to Las Vegas, and there isn’t anyone more special in this business than The Undertaker.”

It should be noted that there is no direct link between working for AEW and appearing at the Starrcast convention, according to SI. There will now be obvious speculation on Taker appearing for AEW but he likely will not be appearing at Double Or Nothing and any kind of deal with the promotion would be separate from his deal for Starrcast.

“The Undertaker experience is its own standalone experience at Starrcast,” said Thompson, who expects a sellout when tickets for Taker’s appearance go on sale later this month. “We are so proud to bring The Undertaker experience to fans this Memorial Day weekend at Starrcast II.”

As we’ve noted, Taker recently removed WWE references from his social media pages started taking bookings for non-WWE appearances but he is not expected to wrestle for any other companies. The Dead Man is reportedly charging $25,000 per hour for appearances. There’s still no word yet on if Taker will be wrestling a match at WrestleMania 35 in April.

We noted earlier today that Taker too to Instagram and teased an “important meeting” after he and wife Michelle McCool took a private jet somewhere. It looks like the meeting could have been related to Starrcast.