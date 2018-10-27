The Undertaker Tour Ticket Prices Leave Fans Unhappy

As noted, The Undertaker will be going on a rare appearance tour in the UK in the spring of 2019 with Inside The Ropes. Taker will appear in London on April 30, in Glasgow on May 1 and in Manchester on May 2.

Tickets go on sale October 31 and ticket prices were just announced today. There has been some social media backlash from UK fans over the cost of the various tickets.

The packages are listed like this:

* VIP Front Row: £375 ($481) + booking fee. Front row seat to the show, early meet & greet session access, 1 professional printed photo, 1 autograph on any item, official tour t-shirt, limited edition ITR pin, exclusive souvenir ticket, official tour poster

* VIP Second Row: £350 ($449) + booking fee. Second row seat, early meet & greet session access, 1 professional printed photo, 1 autograph on any item, limited edition ITR pin, exclusive souvenir ticket, official tour poster

* VIP Third Row: £325 ($417) + booking fee. Third row seat, early meet & greet session access, 1 professional printed photo, 1 autograph on any item, exclusive souvenir ticket, limited edition ITR pin

* VIP Combo: £300 ($385) + booking fee. Priority seating before GA, early meet & greet session access, 1 professional printed photo, 1 autograph on any item

* VIP Photo: £220 ($282) + booking fee. Priority seating before GA, meet & greet session access, 1 professional printed photo (collected after the show), no autographs are included with this ticket