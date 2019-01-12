The Undertaker Welcomed To Twitter By Another Legend, What Is The Dead Man Tweeting?

The Undertaker surprised many by launching an Instagram account last May but now The Dead Man is on Twitter.

The WWE Legend actually joined Twitter back in November and made his first tweet in early December. He started tweeting more this week and was welcomed to the site by boxing great Evander Holyfield. Taker also posted a shout-out to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, one of the most polarizing sports teams in the world, which could bring some interesting comments from some of his fans.

You can see Taker’s tweets below: