The Undertaker was due to appear in the UK for Inside The Ropes at a signing, meet & greet and Live Q&A session on April 29, 30, and May 1. Inside The Ropes have now made a public statement saying that ‘Taker will still be appearing however he will no longer be taking part in the Q&A portion of the show. These plans appeared to have changed this week and now WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be appearing for a Q&A session to appease the paying fans.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, ‘Taker has signed a new contract with WWE. The company were desperate to get the ‘Deadman’ back under contract with his upcoming outside appearances including the shock announcement of his Starrcast II date. The show also mentioned that WWE don’t even want Taker appearing in the UK. This being for an event that is not WWE branded.

Dave Meltzer reported that UnderTaker pushed “very hard” to keep his upcoming date in the UK. With Inside The Ropes having to make such a drastic change several fans have already taken to Twitter to demand refunds.

This is an unfortunate situation for ITR. The company oversee and promote some of the best live shows in the UK/Ireland and this was a complete call that they had no hand in.