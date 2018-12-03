Undisputed Era Member Heading Back to EVOLVE?

By
Bob Krites
-

WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong has set the stage to return to EVOLVE at their New York City events later this month in the wake of LAX being pulled from the shows by Impact Wrestling. He made the challenge via Twitter:

The EVOLVE locker room was quick to respond, including EVOLVE Champion Fabian Aichner:

EVOLVE will run 12/15 at La Boom in Woodside, Queens and 12/16 in Deer Park, Long Island at the NYWC Sportatorium, featuring Kassius Ohno, EVOLVE Champion Fabian Aichner, Austin Theory, EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, AR Fox, Leon Ruff and more to be announced.