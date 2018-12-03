Undisputed Era Member Heading Back to EVOLVE?

WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong has set the stage to return to EVOLVE at their New York City events later this month in the wake of LAX being pulled from the shows by Impact Wrestling. He made the challenge via Twitter:

Thought of the day- NXT Superstars holding #EVOLVE titles? Well there are no bigger Superstars than the #UndisputedERA and I’ve won just about every @WWNLive title but the #EVOLVE title. So Maybe Dec. 15th I come to La Boom and #ShocktheSystem? #OurERA — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) December 1, 2018

The EVOLVE locker room was quick to respond, including EVOLVE Champion Fabian Aichner:

Interesting thought Hot Rod! U can show up anytime you want. But just know this….If you push me, I will push you back! #ChallengeAccepted https://t.co/XrrNqRP2Tu — Fabian Aichner (@FabianAichner) December 2, 2018

Before you go around throwing challenges…..TAKE a hard look at who's been fighting for that EVOLVE championship. So before I learn my lesson let's see how bad things can get. Come on down to EVOLVE and pay me a visit at EVOLVE 118 on Dec 16 in Deer Park, NY. https://t.co/rFJ1ppmHXz — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) December 2, 2018

Hold up, Roddy. Yeah, it’s #undisputed you are great, but the EVOLVE Championship is mine. I’m getting the shot on Dec. 15th at EVOLVE 117 at La Boom. Just a heads up you will not #shockthesystem because I’m the #NeXT EVOLVE Champ. Dunna dun dun da dun da…😉 https://t.co/QnBk7BOPgt — Austin Theory (@austintheory1) December 2, 2018

EVOLVE will run 12/15 at La Boom in Woodside, Queens and 12/16 in Deer Park, Long Island at the NYWC Sportatorium, featuring Kassius Ohno, EVOLVE Champion Fabian Aichner, Austin Theory, EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, AR Fox, Leon Ruff and more to be announced.