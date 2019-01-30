Unique Plans Being Considered For WWE Halftime Heat

WWE officials want to air Sunday’s Halftime Heat special live so there are no spoilers, and so it’s another piece of original live content for the WWE Network, according to PWInsider.

The current plan is to hold the match inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, streaming it live to the WWE Network and other WWE digital platforms. WWE could bring local fans into the PC so there’s a crowd, or they could use a bunch of wrestlers as extras in the crowd. They could also do an “empty arena” match like they did with The Rock and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley years ago. It was previously speculated that the match would be taped at Wednesday’s WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University.

As noted, the match will air during halftime of the NFL’s Super Bowl 53 on Sunday. It will be NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole vs. Ricochet, Aleister Black and The Velveteen Dream. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will serve as a guest commentator.