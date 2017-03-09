Unique Title Match, 4th Annual Andre The Giant Battle Royal Set For WM33

This week’s episode of SmackDown Live saw multiple new matches announced for this year’s WrestleMania pay-per-view, including a pair of world title bouts and the annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

As noted, Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles to become the new solo number one contender for the SmackDown Live World Championship, which is currently held by his former Wyatt Family member, Bray Wyatt.

Joining the Orton-Wyatt match for the SmackDown Live Championship at WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd following Tuesday night’s episode from WWE’s blue brand will be a SmackDown Live Women’s Championship contest pitting current title-holder Alexa Bliss against “every available woman on the SmackDown Live roster,” as well as the fourth annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

WrestleMania 33 takes place on Sunday, April 2nd from Orlando, Florida and airs live via pay-per-view and the WWE Network. Join us here on 4/2 for live play-by-play results coverage of the show.