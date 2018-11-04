After pulling himself from WWE Crown Jewel, PWInsider is reporting that Daniel Bryan has flown to Europe and will join WWE today for their live event tour across that continent.
Home Wrestling News Update on Daniel Bryan’s WWE Tour Status After Pulling Himself From Crown...
Latest News
New NXT Star Makes Debut
Former ROH talent Punishment Martinez made his NXT debut at Friday’s WWE Live Event in Fort Pierce, Florida. Martinez took on The Mighty’s Nick Miller...
Chris Jericho Unable to Return to WWE Due to His Cruise?
Dave Meltzer mentioned Wrestling Observer Radio that Chris Jericho might not be able to make a WWE return and keep up his cruise seeing...
Update on Daniel Bryan’s WWE Tour Status After Pulling Himself From Crown Jewel
After pulling himself from WWE Crown Jewel, PWInsider is reporting that Daniel Bryan has flown to Europe and will join WWE today for their...
Full Details for Tomorrow’s ROH Survival of the Fittest
ROH's 2018 Survival of the Fittest event will take place Sunday 11/4 in Columbus, Ohio at Express Live. You can view the card...
Trending Articles
AJ Styles Joins Another Exclusive WWE Club, Moving Closer To CM Punk’s Record?
WWE Champion AJ Styles has joined another exclusive WWE club as he just hit his 359th day as WWE Champion, placing his reign among...
Triple H Injury Update, Hulk Hogan On Being Back With WWE, Dean Ambrose –...
- RAW Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose was backstage for today's WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia but not used. There's no word yet...
Becky Lynch Threatens Ronda Rousey Over PPV Artwork, WWE Star Calls Out Airlines
- SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter today to complain on how she's billed on the Survivor Series graphics for her non-title...
Full WWE Crown Jewel Videos & Results, 11/2/2018
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3F6MSfYc8ss&w=560&h=315] - The WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show opens live from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT as Jonathan Coachman welcomes us. He's joined by...
WWE World Cup Winner Backstage
Best in the world...Shane O Mac?