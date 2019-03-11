Update On JoJo’s WWE Status After Being Away For A Few Months

We noted back in late July that JoJo has been away from WWE RAW since the New Year’s Eve episode, which was taped in late December, due to personal reasons. It was also noted that JoJo, who turned 25 on Sunday, was still employed by WWE and there was nothing wrong as far as backstage heat.

JoJo’s official website recently commented on her status and confirmed that she is still employed by WWE, adding that she will return eventually but until then, Mike Rome will continue handling red brand ring announcing.

There wasn’t any real concrete details provided on her status but it’s worth noting that this is the first time someone close to JoJo has commented on her status. You can see the related tweets below:

For everyone asking – JoJo isn’t done with WWE! She’ll be back at some point. But for now, @MikeRomeWWE is doing an impeccable job and keeping her spot warm! 👏 — JoJo-Offerman.com (@JoJoOffermanCom) February 21, 2019