Update On Neville’s Status With WWE

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is no longer under contract with WWE.

Not many details are available, but they are claiming that someone with direct knowledge of the situation has claimed that he is not under contract at this moment.

It is not known whether or not he is under a no compete clause.

The former WWE star walked out on WWE last October and has not been heard from publicly since.

Earlier this week Cody Rhodes tweeted saying he missed Neville. Matt Jackson replied saying, “Me too. I talked to him the other day. He’s good.”

Is Neville All In?