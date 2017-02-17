Update: Nicole Bass To Be Taken Off Life Support On Friday Evening

Multiple outlets reported on Thursday that former WWE performer and Howard Stern Show personality Nicole Bass, famous for her massive bodybuilder physique, had passed away. Apparently that is not quite the case.

Bass suffered a stroke and subsequent heart attack that resulted in brain damage, and is currently on life support. She is scheduled to be taken off of life support later on Friday evening.

Bass’s girlfriend had put word out via her Facebook page that Bass had passed because she “felt she was already gone.”