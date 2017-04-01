Update: Nikki Bella Taking Time Off After WrestleMania 33

It looks like Total Bellas star and former Divas Champion will be taking another hiatus soon.

Bellla, who teams with boyfriend John Cena in a mixed tag-team match against Maryse and The Miz this Sunday night, announced that she will be taking a break from in-ring action due to a slight herniation in her neck.

For weeks it has been rumored that Nikki Bella would be working a limited schedule following WrestleMania due to ongoing neck issues.

