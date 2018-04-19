Update On Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Speculation

There has been a lot of speculation on WWE possibly doing a match between Bobby Lashley and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar but The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are no plans for the match, at least right now.

If there is any truth to reports of Lesnar leaving WWE after his current short-term deal expires, WWE could get two losses out of him – the title loss and a loss that would be done to build up another Superstar. There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Lesnar after his Steel Cage match with Roman Reigns on April 27th at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

Lashley spoke with Main Event Radio back in November while still working for Impact and commented on a potential match with The Beast.

“There’s not too much time left on my contract but I like it here. There are some big fights and big matches that people are constantly bugging me about that I have to consider,” Lashley said. “The only natural one is Brock [Lesnar]. Whether it’s in fighting or wrestling, that match needs to happen. If he retires without doing that match, it’s stupid. If I retire before doing that match, it’s stupid. I could post a picture of my kids or of me eating a Popsicle and people will ask me when I’m going back to WWE or when I’ll go against Brock. It’s one of those things that if the fans want it and beg for it enough, it’ll happen.”

Lashley also said Paul Heyman reaches out to him. Heyman also recently signed a short-term deal with WWE and there’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for him if Lesnar leaves, if anything.

“I’m going to send Paul [Heyman] another tweet. Paul will reach out to me out of nowhere with a tweet or text. Those are the times where Brock kind of pisses him off a little bit. Then he calls me and sees how I’m doing. Then him and Brock make up and he disappears,” Lashley said. “I think Paul says if Brock pisses him off enough and he needs to bring someone in to shut him up I’m the man. But then they make up and he leaves me alone. Then I get another tweet out of nowhere and then he disappears again. It’s kind of like the boyfriend and girlfriend, where the boyfriend says hes going to cheat on her and then she cooks him dinner and he changes his mind. Heyman is a big tease to me. I am the side chick. I’m okay with it. The side chick usually gets whatever she wants at the end of the day. Maybe it’ll happen one day – Lesnar vs Lashley.”