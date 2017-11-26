Update On Jeff Hardy’s Shoulder Injury, When He Is Scheduled To Return

Featured below is a new video interview with The Hardy Boyz — Matt and Jeff Hardy — where they discuss the importance of Starrcade to them and their home state of North Carolina.

During the interview, Jeff Hardy gave an update on his shoulder injury. According to “The Charismatic Enigma,” his rehab is going good and he is on the right track to making a full recovery.

“So far so good, my physical therapist says it’s moving great,” Jeff said. “It doesn’t feel great, naturally it hurts, I can only do so much.”

Hardy continued, “But I’m on the right track, so, hopefully after another month I’ll be able to lift a little weight and start building up my chest and my arms. Hopefully, by April, I’ll be good to go and actually get back in the ring and do what Jeff Hardy loves to do.”