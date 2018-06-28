Update On Jeff Hardy’s WWE Status

WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy continues to deal with minor injuries.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that WWE has been protecting Hardy with short Fatal 4 Way main events at live events, where he has been limping a lot. Hardy defended against Eric Young on this week’s SmackDown but the match ended up being a six-man with Hardy and The Usos defeating SAnitY.

Hardy injured his leg during his entrance at the May 17th SmackDown tapings but has also been battling a nerve injury that caused numbness in his fingers. No word yet on if he will be taking any time off to deal with the injuries.