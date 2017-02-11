Update On “Legends With JBL” Cancellation: Guest & Date For Final Show

As previously reported, JBL’s WWE Network show “Legends With JBL” has been cancelled by WWE. The latest episode is scheduled to air at 3pm EST. this coming Tuesday on the WWE digital subscription service.

JBL’s guest on the final edition of the show will be WWE Hall Of Famer “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart. The official synopsis for the episode reads as follows: