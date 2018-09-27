Update on Neville

Last month, it was reported that Neville was finally granted his release from WWE, after nearly a year of waiting. While one would assume that Neville would immediately be looking for work, this isn’t the case. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it appears as if Neville has completely fallen of the grid and has stopped responding to promoters. Here is Meltzer’s full quote on the situation:

“People ask about Neville all the time, and here is the situation as best we can tell. WWE has said that he is free and clear and can wrestle anywhere. He was in talks with some promotions but told them he wasn’t ready to start yet, citing legal issues. He’s then completely gone off the grid and hasn’t responded to promoters as best we can tell. Will Ospreay wanted to do a singles match with him at Wrestle Kingdom but we have no idea if he’s up for that or anything in wrestling right now.”

Neville’s complete silence on social media since walking out of WWE last year lends no help in predicting when or where we will next see him, but one could only hope he resurfaces soon.