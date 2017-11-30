Update On Plans For Brock Lesnar’s Match At WWE Royal Rumble

We’ve noted how Finn Balor vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar likely will not be happening at the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view due to Vince McMahon changing his mind about how over Balor is. While plans for Lesnar’s Rumble opponent have been up in the air, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there has been talk of Lesnar working a non-title match at the big pay-per-view in January.

Vince does not want Braun Strowman vs. Lesnar at the Rumble for various reasons and as of this past week, the plan for the WrestleMania 34 main event is still to do current WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns vs. Lesnar. No word yet on if Reigns would enter WrestleMania with the Intercontinental Title but he will be challenging for the Universal Title. With Balor, Reigns, Strowman and Samoa Joe likely out of the running for possible Rumble opponents for Lesnar, there aren’t too many Superstars who are ready for the spot.

Lesnar is confirmed to be booked for the Rumble but a title defense is not 100% at this point as various suggestions for a match have been pushed. We should have a better idea of Lesnar’s Rumble opponent next month as he’s scheduled to make his TV return on the December 18th RAW from Providence, RI.