Update On Potential All-Women’s Royal Rumble Match At WWE PPV In January

As we recently reported, there has been talk of an all-women’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE joint-brand pay-per-view in January. In addition to the report that we posted earlier this week via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which stemmed from speculation about the concept following Paige’s main roster return and multiple NXT female call-ups this week, another mainstream outlet is reporting the story.

The Sun out of the United Kingdom is the latest to pick up on the speculation and hype about the possibility due to the recent influx of main roster female talent.

“But now the event is set to be confirmed, although the details remain scarce and it is possible it may not have entrants as in the male equivalent,” wrote The Sun. “A number of women on the roster have already spoken on the possibility of a women’s Rumble.”

It’s worth noting that WWE main roster Superstar Bayley also spoke about the subject during a recent appearance on The Montgomery Advertiser’s “Piledriver” podcast.

“I kind of honestly think we need a few more girls to do something like that because the guys have 30 men,” Bayley said during the interview. “We don’t have many girls. Even if it was Raw and Smackdown combined, I don’t think it would make it 20. If we had more girls brought in, maybe like NXT girls, that would be really cool and I think it would be a lot of fun.”

WWE Royal Rumble 2018 is scheduled to go down live on pay-per-view and via the WWE Network on Sunday, January 28, 2018 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Join us here on 1/28 for live results coverage of the event.