Update On Rich Swann Following Weekend Arrest

As noted, WWE has suspended Rich Swann after he was arrested for false imprisonment/kidnapping and misdemeanor battery (touching or striking) following a weekend domestic incident with his wife, Vannarah Riggs, who works the indies as Su Yung. You can read full details on the incident at this link.

Swann was released on his own recognizance from the Alachua County Jail in Gainesville, FL on Sunday, according to PWInsider. A stipulation of Swann’s release is that he will abide by an order that says he will have “no direct or indirect hostile contact” with his wife, which will also prevent them from living together. Swann was also ordered to contact court services within 24 hours of his release. A judge has been assigned to the case but no court date has officially been set.

No word yet on Swann’s future with WWE but he will be immediately terminated if he’s convicted of the charges. Swann was suspended indefinitely this weekend due to the company police on domestic abuse. Swann was set to face Drew Gulak on tonight’s RAW to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore but WWE removed all mentions of the match from their website and no replacement plans have been announced but we will keep you updated.