Update On Rollins vs. Triple H At WrestleMania, Contract Signing Announced

As seen on tonight’s WWE RAW, Michael Cole interviewed Dr. Wilk from Champion Sports Medicine in Alabama and it was noted that while Seth Rollins’ recovery has been miraculous, he would not be cleared to compete at WrestleMania 33.

To make the storyline work, Triple H later announced that the fight with Rollins at WrestleMania 33 could happen if it was unsanctioned. It was also announced that Triple H has invited Rollins to next week’s go-home edition of RAW in Philadelphia to sign a “Hold Harmless Agreement” for the fight.

Below is a graphic for the contract signing and video from Triple H’s segment: