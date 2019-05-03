Oriental Wrestling Entertainment announced earlier today that Cima has chosen his two partners for the Team AWE vs. Team OWE six-man match at All Elite Wrestling’s Double Or Nothing event.

Cima will team with El Lindaman and T-Hawk to face SoCal Uncensored’s Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky.

AEW Double Or Nothing takes place on Saturday, May 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena near Las Vegas, Nevada.

Below is the updated announced card for Double Or Nothing along with a video from Cima and OWE:

AAA World Tag Team Titles Match

Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. The Young Bucks (c)

Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes

Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega

Pac vs. Adam Page

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose

Team All Elite Wrestling vs. Team Oriental Entertainment Wrestling

SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky) vs. Cima, El Lindaman and T-Hawk

Pre-show: Over The Budget Battle Royale

Chuck Taylor, Trent Baretta, Joey Janela, MJF, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Ace Romero, Sunny Daze, Brandon Cutler, Kip Sabian, Sonny Kiss, TBA