This week’s WWE NXT episode on the WWE Network opened with NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, Ivar and Erik, calling out NXT General Manager William Regal so they could relinquish the titles because they are now on the WWE RAW brand. They handed the titles over but The Street Profits’ Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins interrupted and wanted a match. The Raiders told Regal to make the match and he did, announcing it for the main event.

That match ended in a No Contest due to interference from The Forgotten Sons. The post-match brawl saw Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch join in, and the show ended with The Raiders standing tall after taking out the other teams. While not officially announced by WWE, it’s believed that NXT “Takeover: XXV” from Bridgeport, CT on Saturday, June 1 will feature a Fatal 4 Way for the vacant titles with The Undisputed Era vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. The Street Profits vs. Burch and Lorcan.

Below are a few shots from the angle and match on this week’s show: