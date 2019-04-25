WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa returned to training this week, less than 50 days after having cervical fusion neck surgery.

As seen below, Ciampa took to Instagram with a video and comments on getting back into the swing of things. He wrote, “Day 48 post op cervical fusion. I am still at a 5 pound max on most lifts. Thanks to @tarahalaby for this burner. Use constant tension squeezing the ball against the wall with a neutral spine. 20 reps overhead, 20 reps lateral raise, 20 reps front raise. Great for recruiting stabilization muscles throughout the traps and neck.”

The former NXT Champion underwent neck surgery back on March 8 and was forced to relinquish the title. WWE has not announced a timetable for Ciampa’s return but anywhere from 9 months to 1 year has been reported.

We noted before how Ciampa made a tweet on April 1 and revealed that doctors told him he will be on “borrowed time” if he returns to the ring from the neck surgery. Ciampa revealed the bad news when reflecting on how he was going to miss the NXT “Takeover: New York” event Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, which saw Johnny Gargano defeat Adam Cole to win the vacant title. The original plan was for Ciampa to defend his title against Gargano.

