Update On WWE’s “All-New” Elimination Chamber Structure

On SmackDown this week WWE referred to having an “all-new” Elimination Chamber structure for Sunday’s pay-per-view. In an update on this, sources who’ve seen the modifications to the cage reportedly confirmed that we are in store for a new look on Sunday. Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Live that changes have been made to the structure, but it won’t necessarily be “all-new.”

In a January 2015 interview Stephanie McMahon said WWE was dropping the Elimination Chamber concept because the large structure was a logistics nightmare in most arenas. McMahon said the structure weighs nearly 10 tons and is very difficult to hang from the ceilings.

Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will see John Cena enter the structure to defend his WWE Championship against AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Baron Corbin, and Bray Wyatt. We’ll have real-time Elimination Chamber results and discussion on Sunday evening right here on 24Wrestling.