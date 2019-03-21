Update on Seth Rollins Working WWE Live Events, Rollins – Becky Lynch Speculation

Seth Rollins is not scheduled for this weekend’s WWE RAW live events. Rollins is scheduled to appear at the WWE Supershows the following weekend from Friday, March 29 – 31, which are the final live events before WrestleMania 35.

These will be the first live events that Rollins has worked since before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January. As we previously reported, Rollins has been dealing with a hurt back for some time now which does not require surgery. Rollins has been letting the injury heal, although he has wrestled on RAW and at the Fastlane pay-per-view this month.

While Rollins has not been wrestling at live events recently, he did attend the SmackDown live event in Peoria, IL this past Sunday. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rollins arrived at the event with Becky Lynch despite having the weekend off. Rollins lives in Davenport, IA, which is about 100 miles from Peoria. Lynch wrestled on the show, defeating Charlotte Flair.