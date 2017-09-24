Updated Betting Odds For WWE No Mercy Tonight (9/24)

Just hours from the opening bell for tonight’s WWE No Mercy pay-per-view, updated betting odds have hit the web.

Betting lines for WWE shows can often change drastically right before a pay-per-view, and No Mercy is no exception. For the WWE Universal Champion main event, Champion Brock Lesnar was originally listed as a -300 favorite, but now he’s much more favored at -1530. This leaves his challenger Braun Strowman as a +720 underdog, meaning a $100 bet on Strowman would win $720 if he’s victorious.

RAW Tag Champs Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have also seen their odds of winning increase to -585, and Finn Balor’s odds increased to -300. Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is favored to win at -120 in a Fatal Five-Way match. For the Intercontinental Title match, Jason Jordan is favored at -175 to defeat Champion The Miz.

In a newly added Cruiserweight Championship match, Champion Neville is favored at -300 to retain against Enzo Amore.

Roman Reigns was originally favored at -200 to beat John Cena tonight, but now his chances have increased to an even more favorable -445.

Below are the full betting lines for No Mercy 2017:

WWE Universal Championship

– Brock Lesnar(c) -1530 vs Braun Strowman +720

WWE RAW Women’s Championship – Fatal Five-way

– Alexa Bliss(c) -120 vs Sasha Banks or Nia Jax or Bayley or Emma -120

WWE Intercontinental Championship

– The Miz(c) +135 vs Jason Jordan -175

WWE Raw Tag Team Championships

– Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins -585 vs Sheamus & Cesaro +385

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

– Neville(c) -300 vs Enzo Amore +220

– Roman Reigns -445 vs John Cena +315

– Finn Balor -300 vs Bray Wyatt +220