Updated Card For NXT Takeover: Orlando On 4/1

On Wednesday night’s edition of NXT it was announced that Aleister Black will be making his debut against Andrade “Cien” Almas at Takeover: Orlando. Vignettes promoting Black’s debut have been airing on NXT for the last two weeks.

NXT Takeover: Orlando airs on the WWE Network on April 1st, the night before WrestleMania, at 8 PM ET from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. Below the current card for the show:

NXT Championship

– Bobby Roode © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

NXT Women’s Championship

– Asuka © vs. Ember Moon

NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat

– Authors Of Pain © vs. #DIY vs. The Revival

– Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Aleister Black