Updated Card For NXT Takeover: Orlando On 4/1
On Wednesday night’s edition of NXT it was announced that Aleister Black will be making his debut against Andrade “Cien” Almas at Takeover: Orlando. Vignettes promoting Black’s debut have been airing on NXT for the last two weeks.
.@AndradeCienWWE says he is prepared to make @WWEAleister believe in #ElIdolo when they face off at #NXTTakeOver: Orlando! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/n4YYNl2ftt
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 23, 2017
NXT Takeover: Orlando airs on the WWE Network on April 1st, the night before WrestleMania, at 8 PM ET from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. Below the current card for the show:
NXT Championship
– Bobby Roode © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
NXT Women’s Championship
– Asuka © vs. Ember Moon
NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat
– Authors Of Pain © vs. #DIY vs. The Revival
– Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Aleister Black