Updated Card For Tonight’s WWE Fastlane 2017 Pay-Per-View

WWE Fastlane 2017 airs live tonight from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milkwuakee, WI, and will feature WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens defending his title against former WCW Champion Bill Goldberg. This is WWE’s last pay-per-view before WrestleMania 33 in April, and we can expect to see the seeds planted for several WrestleMania matches tonight.

Here’s the current card for tonight’s show:

WWE Universal Title

– Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens

RAW Women’s Title

– Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE Cruiserweight Title

– Jack Gallagher vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title

– Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

– Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

– Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks

– Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn

Kickoff show

– Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann

Our live play-by-play Fastlane coverage and discussion starts tonight at 7 PM ET with the Fastlane Kickoff show.