Updated Card for WWE NXT TakeOver: Orlando

It’s now confirmed that Bobby Roode will defend the WWE NXT Title against Shinsuke Nakamura at the NXT “Takeover: Orlando” event during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

The Revival vs. DIY vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain has also been confirmed for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, April 1st from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Women’s Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Asuka

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Dash & Dawson vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of Pain