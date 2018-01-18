Updated Card For WWE NXT “Takeover: Philadelphia”

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced Shayna Baszler vs. NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon for the “Takeover: Philadelphia” event during WWE Royal Rumble weekend.

Last night’s NXT episode also saw The Authors of Pain defeat The Street profits to earn a Takeover title shot against NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

Below is the updated confirmed “Takeover: Philadelphia” card, which takes place on Saturday, January 27th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia:

NXT Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

NXT Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon

NXT Tag Team Title Match

The Authors of Pain vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish

Extreme Rules Match

Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black