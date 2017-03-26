Updated Official Lineup For Saturday’s NXT TakeOver: Orlando Special

The latest NXT TakeOver live special on the WWE Network is less than one week away, as both NXT TakeOver: Orlando and WrestleMania 33 go down live this coming weekend.

Headlined by Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the NXT World Championship and featuring Asuka vs. Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Championship in the top two singles title match main events on the card, NXT TakeOver: Orlando is scheduled to emanate from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Below is the latest officially confirmed lineup for NXT TakeOver: Orlando, which will be available live via the WWE Network on Saturday evening, April 1st.

NXT TAKEOVER: ORLANDO LINEUP * Bobby Roode (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura [NXT World Title]

* Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon [NXT Women’s Title]

* The Authors of Pain (c) vs. DIY & The Revival [NXT Tag-Team Titles]

* Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Aleister Black

Join us here this Saturday evening for live results coverage of the NXT TakeOver: Orlando special!