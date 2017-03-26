Updated Official Lineup For Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 Pay-Per-View

“The Thrill Ride of the Year” is less than a week away, as WrestleMania 33 goes down live this coming Sunday evening.

Featuring Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship and Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton in the main World Title matches for the RAW and SmackDown Live brands, respectively, WrestleMania 33 is scheduled to emanate from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Below is the latest officially confirmed lineup for WrestleMania 33, which will be available live via pay-per-view and the WWE Network on Sunday evening, April 2nd:

WRESTLEMANIA 33 LINEUP * Bill Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar [WWE Universal Title]

* Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton [WWE Title]

* The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

* Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

* Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax [RAW Women’s Title]

* Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Every Available Woman On SmackDown Live Roster [SmackDown Live Women’s Title]

* Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens [WWE United States Title]

* Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin [WWE Intercontinental Title]

* Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries [WWE Cruiserweight Title]

* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus [RAW Tag-Team Titles]

* John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

* Fourth Annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

* WrestleMania 33 Hosts — The New Day

