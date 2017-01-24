Updated Royal Rumble Lineup: New Title Match, Kickoff Show Bouts Announced

Following Monday night’s WWE Royal Rumble “go-home” edition of RAW, a new title match has been added to this Sunday’s pay-per-view in San Antonio, Texas.

Officially announced for this Sunday’s event, the first WWE pay-per-view of 2017, is a new RAW Tag-Team Championship bout that will see Cesaro and Sheamus defending the titles against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a match that will feature two referees.

The Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson RAW Tag-Team Championship bout is scheduled to take place during the “Kickoff Show” pre-show on the WWE Network immediately before the pay-per-view broadcast.

With the Kickoff Show match now official, below is an updated look at the confirmed lineup for this Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2017 WWE Championship

* AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena WWE Universal Championship (No DQ Match)

(Chris Jericho Locked In Shark Cage Above The Ring)

* Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns RAW Women’s Championship

* Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley WWE Cruiserweight Championship

* Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville 2017 Royal Rumble Match

* Sami Zayn, Big Show, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Bill Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Xavier Woods, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Cesaro and Sheamus RAW Tag-Team Championship

Kickoff Show Match — 2 Referees

* Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Kickoff Show Match

* Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Join us here this Sunday for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view!