Updated WrestleMania 33 Betting Odds: Smart Money Starting To Come In

With “The Ultimate Thrill Ride of the Year” going down in just a few more hours, as WrestleMania 33 goes live via the WWE Network with the two-hour “Kickoff Show” pre-show starting at 5pm EST. / 2pm PST., the “smart-money” is starting to come in on tonight’s matches.

For those unfamiliar with betting, a “+” sign indicates a betting underdog, while a “-” indicates a betting favorite. In the case of the Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg match, “The Beast Incarnate” is a massive betting favorite to become new WWE Universal Champion tonight, coming in as a -3250 betting favorite over current title-holder Bill Goldberg. What this means is that if you agree that Lesnar is going to win tonight and you want to put your money where your mouth is, it will take you a $3,250 bet to earn you $100 profit with a Lesnar win.

On the flip-side of the coin, if your putting your money on the reigning RAW Champion, who is listed as an enormous +1350 underdog, a simple $100 bet for him to win will net you $1,350 profit if he were to pull off the upset this evening.

Featured below are the updated betting odds for tonight’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view, as listed by online betting website Bovado.lv.

WRESTLEMANIA 33 BETTING ODDS (As of April 2, 2017) WWE Universal Championship

– Brock Lesnar (-3250) vs. Bill Goldberg (+1350) WWE Championship

– Bray Wyatt (+450) vs. Randy Orton (-750) WWE Intercontinental Championship

– Dean Ambrose (+850) vs.. Baron Corbin (-1750) WWE United States Championship

– Chris Jericho (+850) vs. Kevin Owens (-1750) WWE Cruiserweight Championship

– Neville (-1750) vs. Austin Aries (+850) RAW Women’s Championship

– Bayley (-1500) vs. Sasha Banks (+1400) vs. Charlotte Flair (+1200) vs. Nia Jax (+5500) SmackDown Live Women’s Championship

– Alexa Bliss (+9500) vs. Naomi (-530) vs. Carmella (+320) vs. Becky Lynch (+9500) vs. Mickie James (+9500) vs. Natalya (+13500) RAW Tag-Team Championship

– Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (+168) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass (-175) vs. Sheamus & Cesaro (+1150) Non-Sanctioned Match

– Seth Rollins (-1750) vs. Triple H (+850) Singles Match

– Roman Reigns (-900) vs. The Undertaker (+500) Singles Match

– AJ Styles (-1625) vs. Shane McMahon (+775) Mixed Tag-Team Match

– John Cena & Nikki Bella (-1975) vs. The Miz & Maryse (+975) Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

– Sami Zayn (-210) vs. The Field (+160)

Join us here this evening for live results coverage of WrestleMania 33.