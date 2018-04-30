Updated WWE Backlash Card Going Into Tonight’s Go-Home RAW

WWE has now confirmed Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles for Sunday’s Backlash pay-per-view.
Below is the updated confirmed card for Sunday’s Backlash event, which takes place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey:
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Seth Rollins
WWE United States Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy
RAW Women’s Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella
Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns
Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass