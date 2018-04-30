Updated WWE Backlash Card Going Into Tonight’s Go-Home RAW

WWE has now confirmed Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles for Sunday’s Backlash pay-per-view.

Below is the updated confirmed card for Sunday’s Backlash event, which takes place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey:

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

WWE United States Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella

Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass