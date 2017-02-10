Updated WWE Network Subscriber Count, Vince McMahon Comments

On Thursday, WWE released their fourth quarter 2016 earnings report, which included among other noteworthy items, the latest updated WWE Network subscriber count.

“During the past year, we continued to successfully execute our content strategy, which resulted in significant operational achievements and generated record revenue,” said WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. “We grew WWE Network to an average of more than 1.5 million subscribers, attracted record attendance of 101,763 fans at WrestleMania, and strengthened the global reach of our television programs, completing distribution deals in China, Australia, Germany and Spain, among other countries.”

McMahon continued, “The increased engagement with our brands across multiple platforms provides a foundation for achieving our 2017 and long-term financial objectives.”