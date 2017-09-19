Updated WWE No Mercy Card For Sunday, New Title Match Announced

Jason Jordan won a Six Pack Challenge over Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and Elias in the main event of tonight’s WWE RAW to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.
Jordan will get his title shot at Sunday’s WWE No Mercy pay-per-view in Los Angeles.
Below is the updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view from the Staples Center:
WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Jason Jordan vs. The Miz
Fatal 5 Way for the RAW Women’s Title
Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Alexa Bliss
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Enzo Amore vs. Neville
Roman Reigns vs. John Cena
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt