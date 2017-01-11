Updated WWE Royal Rumble Lineup: New Title Match, Battle Royal Participants

ollowing Tuesday night’s episodes of SmackDown LIVE and 205 Live on the WWE Network, a new title match and additional participants for the 30-man over-the-top battle royal scheduled for this month’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view were announced.

With the latest additions confirmed for WWE’s first pay-per-view of 2017, below is a look at the updated official lineup for WWE Royal Rumble 2017:

30 Man Royal Rumble Match

– Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, The Miz, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Big E, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston WWE Championship

– AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena WWE Universal Championship

– Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns RAW Women’s Championship

– Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley WWE Cruiserweight Championship

– Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville

Join us here on 1/29 for live play-by-play results coverage of the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble PPV.