Updates On Daniel Bryan Possibly Re-Signing With WWE

It’s looking more and more like Daniel Bryan will be re-signing with WWE once his current contract expires on Saturday, September 1st.

Bryan is now being advertised for the WWE European tour in November. We’ve noted how Bryan was also announced for the WWE Super Show-Down event from Australia on October 6th, which will air on the WWE Network.

It should be noted that WWE’s website also has Bryan listed for all SmackDown live events after September 1st.

Bryan was also just announced for the SmackDown tapings from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on September 4th. He’s scheduled to team with WWE Champion AJ Styles and WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy to face The Miz, Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe that night. Bryan has also been announced for the December 26th WWE live event from Madison Square Garden.

WWE event listings are always subject to change but it is interesting that Bryan is being booked for several shows scheduled for later this year.