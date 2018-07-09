Updates On Several WWE Superstars Dealing With Injuries

RAW Tag Team Champion Bray Wyatt returned to the ring at weekend live events after suffering multiple injuries during a car accident last Friday in Tampa, causing him to miss that weekend’s live events and last Monday’s RAW.

Below are injury updates on other WWE Superstars who are currently injured:

Sami Zayn recently underwent surgery to repair a rotator cuff but he was scheduled for another surgery for the other rotator cuff. He hopes to be back in time for the WrestleMania 35 build in early 2019. Zayn injured his right shoulder at the WWE live event in Montreal on August 5th, 2017, against then-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Zayn had been working since August with the injury.

Ruby Riott suffered the sprained left MCL on June 29th in Rapid City, North Dakota during the match with Dana Brooke, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Riott underwent an MRI this past week and is scheduled to be evaluated again on Monday, July 30th. It looks like she will not be out for long.

Oney Lorcan suffered a broken orbital bone at WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” during the match with Danny Burch against The Undisputed Era. Burch noted on this week’s NXT episode that Lorcan will be out of action for around 3 months following surgery.

Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled to be evaluated today after suffering a dog bite two weeks ago at the WWE live event in Bakersfield, CA during a pre-show security check. Nakamura is still scheduled to face WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules.