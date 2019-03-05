Vacant RAW Women’s Title Match Revealed For WWE Fastlane

Stephanie McMahon announced on tonight’s WWE RAW that Becky Lynch’s 60-day suspension has been lifted. She also declared the RAW Women’s Title vacant after champion Ronda Rousey left the title laying at Stephanie’s feet last week. Stephanie then announced Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair for WWE Fastlane and the vacant title will be on the line. Becky and Flair will sign their contract on tonight’s RAW and Becky was asked to sign a Hold Harmless Agreement by Stephanie. Stephanie also noted that all storyline legal charges against Becky were being dropped.

It’s worth noting that Rousey is still listed for an appearance at Fastlane on Sunday.

The WWE Fastlane pay-per-view takes place this coming Sunday from The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35.

Below is the current announced card for Fastlane, which will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35:

WWE Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shane McMahon and The Miz vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Mandy Rose vs. Asuka (c)

Vacant RAW Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair