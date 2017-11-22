Vader Book Completed, The Rock’s Brahma Bull Tattoo Still Changing (Video), Xavier Woods

– Below is the latest “UpUpDownDown” Unboxing video, featuring Xavier Woods checking out the latest DC Legion of Collectors subscription box:

– An autobiography for WWE Legend Vader has been completed and will be released around WrestleMania 34 time next year, according to PWInsider. The book was co-written by Kenny Casanova, who worked on the autobiography for Kamala and is also working on upcoming books for Danny Davis and “Brutus Beefcake” Ed Leslie.

– Former WWE Champion The Rock continues to transform his trademark Brahma Bull tattoo, as seen in this new Instagram video: