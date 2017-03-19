Vader On His Health Status, Ken Shamrock Breaking Script In WWE, Foley

Former WWE and WCW star Vader (Leon White) recently spoke with Andrew Khellah for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his current health status: “I simply believe in my heart that I’m not gonna die. I’m sitting here and I feel good. I got up at 6am this morning. I had quick workout and went to the airport for a 10 o’clock flight and l am here. And I feel fine. I really do. I did receive the bad news from three different heart specialists. Because of the way I’ve lived my life, and they (doctors) asked me if I drink and I haven’t drank in 15 years so it surprised me that it would be one of the causes. I originally reported it was because of football and my wrestling career but that was not the whole story.”

On the infamous ear incident with Mick Foley in Germany: “I remember when he hung himself in the ropes and it initially was torn. I had thought all these years that I had done it. I was getting the credit for it. I was watching some footage of it at WWE film room with Mick and he did tear his ear in the ropes. It was later in the match when I got my hand in and I pulled it away from the ear and it flies up. So I think the final tear was from me.”

On Ken Shamrock breaking script with him in WWE: “You see, I had given him too much credit as a worker and I actually wanted to get down to his level so he could punch me in the face to make those shots look good. So I gave myself to him. And it was intentional but that is part of the deal. And I gave them that big shot to the head as a receipt. I hit him as hard as I could. I don’t think it phased him but it look like it did. I clocked him pretty good.

