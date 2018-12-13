Vanilla Responds To “Ice Ice Sheamy” Parody On WWE SmackDown

This week’s WWE SmackDown saw The Usos battle SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar in a Rap Battle. Video from the segment can be seen above.

Dressed like Run DMC from the 1980s, Sheamus and Cesaro did a parody of Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby” single from 1989. The rapper took to Twitter and reacted to the “Ice Ice Sheamy” performance.

Ice wrote, “This is so bad it’s awesome. Love it”

Below is the tweet from Vanilla Ice along with comments from Sheamus: