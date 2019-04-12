Wrestling veteran and current AAA Director of Talent Vampiro took to Facebook earlier today to announce that he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Got some results from the doctor yesterday,” he wrote. “Not the best of news. But in my heart I know it’s a fight I am gonna win. I am not worried about anything. I am worried about how I can give more back to everyone who needs support. I Don’t give a fuck about being sick , as me and my doctors have a plan! And I will be fine!”

The former WCW Tag Team Champion returned to Facebook this evening and posted a video for his fans. He noted that the disease in the beginning stages and said it’s “not that big of a deal” to him because he knows he will beat it.

You can read Vampiro’s original, full post below and see the video below:

Got some results from the doctor yesterday

Not the best of news

But in my heart I know it’s a fight I am gonna win

I am not worried about anything

I am worried about how I can give more back to everyone who needs support

I

Don’t give a fuck about being sick , as me and my doctors have a plan! And I will be fine!

Alzheimer’s is bullshit. I am scared about potential Parkinson’s disease because it might fuck up my PlayStation time

I have been beaten up for so long , this is an easy one

Also

Look at the news of the world

So much

Bullshit going down

Just do what’s right and be cool to everyone

Don’t get involved in the stupid shit

Not worth it

Be safe y’all and talk soon