Veteran WWE Superstar Reveals Contract Expiring Soon, Launching New Business

WWE veteran Rhyno will see his current contract expire in mid-July, according to a new article from The Press & Guide in Michigan, near where Rhyno is from.

It was noted that a new contract is not in place yet. The 43 year old Rhyno said he would like to wrestle for at least another 8 years, but his future is not set in stone.

“I love working with WWE,” Rhyno said. “They’re great. But I might have go somewhere else. I don’t know yet.”

The article also revealed that Rhyno has opened Big Daddy’s Boatyard in Monroe County, Michigan. The business, formerly known as LaPlaisance Creek Marina, has 69 slips of various sizes and room for 84 total boats including broadside dockage space, and is already booking for the 2019 boating season which officially gets underway on April 15.

“I’ve always been a boater,” Rhyno said. “We started as kids with our family boat.”

Rhyno said the idea came to him when he was living on his house boat last year. He needed a new place to move, but didn’t really have a plan and decided to stay on his boat for the summer. Rhyno docked in the city of Gibraltar, and realized that he enjoyed being down at the marina every morning, walking the docks and talking with other boat owners and marina workers. That’s when he started looking into buying a marina.

“I just googled ‘marina’s for sale in Michigan,’” he said. “That’s how I found this place. It had been operating, but not as full capacity. The family that had it wasn’t using it as a primary source of income and had only been renting out enough slips to keep the lights on.”

Rhyno is planning on being hands-on with the marina, serving as the owner-operator and managing day-to-day operations himself when he’s not traveling on the rod with WWE.

Rhyno has owned the property since October 10. He ran for Michigan state representative in 2016 and said running the financial side of that campaign gave him the confidence that he’ll be successful as a business owner.