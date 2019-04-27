Former Smackdown General Manager Vickie Guerrero recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet and she had some interesting views on Chris Benoit and the WWE Hall of Fame.

When asked about the former World Champion Guerrero stated that “It’s a sad situation. I loved Chris Benoit. His family was our family. His wife Nancy, we were close friends and their son Daniel and we were all really close. I wasn’t there when it happened and I don’t understand why it happened, but I still love him.”

Vickie went on to say that “aside from all of that he loved us and he respected us. He was a talented wrestler and he had his own legacy, I think that it shouldn’t be ignored and it’s sad how things turned out, but I would like to see him inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

There is of course a very slim chance that WWE ever inducts Benoit into the Hall of Fame. Benoit murdered his wife and son in 2007 and then took his own life. Despite the terrible ending to his family’s life his wrestling resume is extensive and clearly Guerrero believes that her former friend deserves to be inducted, though again this is very unlikely to ever happen.

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription