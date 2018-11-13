Vickie Guerrero Threatens To Expose Shady Promoter

By
Scott Lazara
-

Vickie Guerrero had an issue with her booking at the Action Fest convention in Lufkin, Texas this past weekend.

Vickie made the appearance on Sunday but took to Twitter on Monday to indicate issues with the promoter. She tweeted updates this afternoon and agreed with another guest who had a bad experience. She’s threatening to out the promoter if she isn’t paid for the appearance.

You can see Vickie’s tweets below: