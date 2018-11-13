Vickie Guerrero Threatens To Expose Shady Promoter

Vickie Guerrero had an issue with her booking at the Action Fest convention in Lufkin, Texas this past weekend.

Vickie made the appearance on Sunday but took to Twitter on Monday to indicate issues with the promoter. She tweeted updates this afternoon and agreed with another guest who had a bad experience. She’s threatening to out the promoter if she isn’t paid for the appearance.

You can see Vickie’s tweets below:

All I can say about Lufkin, Texas is that I got to see my family & I had Kris by my side. Fans were wonderful andI appreciate their support. Drove the 2 1/2 hours, worked all day, and did my part as agreed… Crap is hitting the fan if a resolution is not produced by Tues am! — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) November 12, 2018

Horrible organization and mgmt!! — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) November 13, 2018