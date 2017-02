Video: Alexa Bliss Reacts To Becoming New SmackDown Women’s Champion

As noted, former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi relinquished her title to General Manager Daniel Bryan on this week’s show.

As a result, a new champion was crowned.

Former champion Alexa Bliss ended up with the title by the end of the night, and is now a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, as she speaks about in the above “Fallout” video from this week’s show.